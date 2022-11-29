With less than a month to go until the big day, M&S has unveiled its Christmas ad campaign for 2022 – and made a donation to Coleraine’s charity Vineyard Compassion.

A true celebration of togetherness and community, the 2022 campaign joyfully brings-to-life how a gift given from M&S this Christmas will keep on giving, with the retailer donating £25k to 25 community groups and good causes across Northern Ireland through Neighbourly – a unique giving platform M&S has worked with since 2015.

Neighbourly and M&S have worked together to identify the 25 amazing community groups throughout Northern Ireland who will receive funding.

One of the organisations to directly benefit from the M&S donation is the Coleraine-based Vineyard Compassion. Vineyard Compassion was formally established in 2012 in a bid to address significant deprivation in the local area and with a desire to encourage and empower vulnerable people to overcome poverty and crisis.

Ricky Wright, Chief Executive of Vineyard Compassion, said: “We are currently experiencing unprecedented demand for ‘Emergency Essentials’ as more and more families struggle to afford the basics due to the soaring cost of living.

“We are so grateful to Marks & Spencer for providing the funding that allows us to provide local families in crisis with these basic essentials such as toiletries, cleaning products and household items. It’s a privilege to not only offer help to people who are struggling, but also to bring a sense of hope, alleviating some of the stress and anxiety that is felt in times of difficulty. Partners like Marks & Spencer are vital in us being able to offer help and hope to people in need.”