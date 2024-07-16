Fergal Carton from Portrush has been selling ice cream around the north coast since 1990 and says that it’s with a “very heavy heart” that he’s retiring from his dessert duties.

Known to his friends as Fadge, Fergal has been the local ‘Mr Whippy’ since he was 21 when his dad let him to join the family business and bought him an old Bedford CF ice cream van.​

He explained: “My father started the business in 1974 when I was five years old. I can remember to this day him bringing his first van home. We were all in bed and he chimed as he pulled into the driveway. Me and my brothers looked out our bedroom window in excitement. I don’t think there was much sleep that night!

“We were up at the crack of dawn to see it and that started me on my ice cream dream.

“I helped my dad out while I was at school. Then he gave me an old Bedford CF ice cream van to get me started at the good old age of 21.

“I just loved chiming around the streets of Coleraine, Portstewart and of course Portrush. I’d do the same streets at the same time every night, you could nearly set your watch by me.”

Over the 35 years Fergal has sold millions of sweet treats to thousands of north coast residents and tourists and has seen them come, go and grow.

He continued: “I always loved seeing wee babies having their first ice cream, watching them grow up, start school, leave school, get married and then bring their own children – it’s been priceless!”​

However, increases in the cost of living and trading costs has resulted in Fergal deciding to call it a day.

He explained: “In the 1990s things were good. Every week I chimed the streets and sat serving ice cream at Ramore Head car park. Business was going great. However I’ve since been moved inside the Landsdowne car park area and the costs keep going up and up.

“At the start it was £20 a year for the licence until 2011 when it went up to £290, my area now costs around £25,800 to trade. I can’t justify paying that price – you’d have to sell some amount to just break even. So with a very heavy heart, I decided to retire.

“I guess increasing my prices would have been one option but I’ve been serving my regulars for over 30 years and they still get their wee cones for £1. They’d always say ‘let me know when you’re putting your prices up’ but never did. They’ve supported me over the years. I guess I never was a good businessman!”

Now, the 55-year-old father and grandfather is passing the cone on and looking forward to retirement. Serving his last ice cream earlier this month, Fergal received an outpouring of messages on social media, sharing their good wishes and happy memories. He was also inundated with cards and gifts thanking him for his long and dedicated service.

Fergal added: “The response has been unbelievable. My last day was extremely emotional, people kept coming to wish me well and giving me cards and gifts. I’ve finally read through them now … it took me a while as I had tears in my eyes.

“I would like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart. From child to teenager and adult to granny, I will never ever forget you all.

“I want to say a huge thanks for giving me the best 34 years of my life.

“My customers always kept me going even on the darkest of days, however it’s now time for me to chill with my grandchild and wife.”

1 . Fergal retires Raymond Barklett and family pictured getting their lst ice cream from Fergal Photo: u

2 . Fergal retires Bride and groom Alison and James Gorham and the wedding party pictured with Fergal's van. Alison is one of the many children Fergal has seen grow up over the 35-years. Alison's mum was a child minder and often brought the children down for ice cream as a treat Photo: u

3 . Fergal retires Even BBC sports presenter Stephen Watson and mates visited Fergal during one of their may visits to the north coast Photo: u