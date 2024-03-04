Mums At Work event aims to inspire Northern Ireland businesswomen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place from 10am-4pm on Monday March 25 at the Tullyglass Hotel in Ballymena, the event is designed for business women who want to take their business to the next level.

Speakers at the event will provide inspirational stories of business growth, resilience, personal brand and transformation among other things.

The event is the brainchild of energetic and passionate businesswoman Sinead Norton who created the network and its events as a way to help support and nurture women in all types of roles and businesses across the country.

Sinead Norton and daughter Danielle

Sadly Sinead passed away last November following a battle with cancer, however, speaking about the network she previously said: “I’m a mum of seven and when I owned a large thriving and multi award winning wedding business, I quickly realised that survival is dependent on past brides and other suppliers referring you.

“I wanted to create a space where businesswomen working on their own could come together to stay motivated and work towards their dreams as I know how lonely it is when you start out and how hard it can be to achieve a good work-life balance.”

Elevate Your Business has become an annual Mums At Work event attracting hundreds of like-minded women who attend the event, speak at it and who exhibit their businesses in the trade area.

According to Director Danielle Norton, Sinead’s daughter, it’s an opportunity for women to “exchange ideas, share experiences, and learn from one another”.

She added: “The purpose of the Elevate Your Business events is for women to have a chance to meet other women who are looking to grow their businesses.

“It is a welcoming and supportive environment for women to feel comfortable and gain confidence.

“We hope the attendees will make new connections, receive referrals and increase their brand visibility. We also hope they leave feeling inspired and motivated from our keynote speakers who will give valuable insight and tips on how to take your business to the next level.”

Before she passed Sinead was keen for the Mums At Work Network to continue supporting women across the country and put in place robust plans to ensure the network continued to thrive in 2024 and beyond.

Danielle explained: “Once my mum found out about her diagnosis of Pancreatic cancer, a new primary cancer, she knew she had to take a step back.

“By doing this, she allowed others in the network to help run Mums at Work. The ambassadors were a great help in this.

“She also set up Mums at Work to be able to run itself, alongside a committee of her choosing. The committee is now up and running, and each committee member was hand selected by Sinead herself.

Sinead always wanted Mums at Work to go on even after her passing because it is a community for business women to come together for support, advice, knowledge and networking.