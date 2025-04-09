Musgrave crowns Store of the Year winners
The Musgrave awards ceremony celebrates and recognises the achievements, hard work and dedication of its retail partners across the three brands.
Claiming the title of SuperValu Store of the Year was SuperValu McCool’s in Ballymoney which was recognised for its exceptional standards, range innovation, commitment to staff development and a team dedicated to providing great customer experience and service.
In the Centra categories, McPolin’s in Annaclone scooped the Centra Foodmarket Store of the Year award, acknowledged for its outstanding customer service standards, strong sales and continually delivering what the community wants; ‘a store that’s small in size but big on stature’.
In the Centra High-Convenience category, Centra Kavanagh’s Waterloo Place in Derry~Londonderry was awarded Store of the Year for the third time due to its excellent teamwork, plus very high standards across range and customer service. Described as a ‘small store that packs a big punch’, the store also picked up the LRQA award which recognises the highest standards in food quality and safety.
Mace McCaughan’s in Armoy celebrated when it won the Mace large format Store of the Year. At the heart of the community, the team here takes immense pride in the store which underwent a transformation in 2024 and has been awarded for its outstanding service and revitalized offer for shoppers.
In the small format category, Mace McCann’s in Greenisland scooped the title not least for its dedicated team which continually strives for excellence and is focused on delivering exceptional value to its loyal customers.
The ceremony also saw Centra McCloskey’s Frosses Road in Cloughmills, which opened in July 2024, take the title of Newcomer of the Year. In the charity categories, SuperValu Woods’ Fruitfield in Richhill and Centra Cuttle’s Deansbridge in Armagh were crowned Fundraisers of the Year for Action Cancer, while Mace Sion Mills received the same award for its work with Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke.
Trevor Magill, Managing Director of Musgrave Northern Ireland said: “The Musgrave Store of the Year awards provide us the opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements, hard work and dedication of our retail partners, across our three brands.
“I want to say a huge thank you to all our retailers who work so hard to maintain the highest standards across our brands. Congratulations to all the finalists and award winners who never fail to deliver the best customer service to communities across Northern Ireland.”
The awards ceremony was hosted by radio presenter and DJ Pete Snodden last Friday night in The Slieve Donard Hotel. Finalists are selected following several rigorous rounds of performance and standards audits, with the highest accolade being ‘Store of the Year’.
Musgrave Store of the Year Winners and Finalists
SuperValu Store of the Year, sponsored by Diageo
Winner: SuperValu McCool’s Ballymoney
Finalists:
SuperValu Woods’ Fruitfield (silver)
SuperValu Wilson’s, Garvaghy Road, Portadown (bronze)
SuperValu Downey’s Dublin Road, Newry
SuperValu McCool’s Kells
Centra Foodmarket Store of the Year, sponsored by Coca-Cola HBC
Winner: Centra McPolin’s Annaclone
Finalists:
Centra McGleenan’s Keady (silver)
Centra Cuttle’s Deansbridge (bronze)
Centra Boal & Martin’s Holywood
Centra Watson’s Portaferry
Centra High-Convenience Store of the Year, sponsored by Coca-Cola HBC
Winner: Centra Kavanagh’s Waterloo Place, Derry~Londonderry
Finalists:
Centra Curry’s Curr Road, Omagh (silver)
Centra Lusty’s Larne Port (bronze)
Centra Cathcart’s Magherafelt
Centra McCullagh’s Campsie, Omagh
MACE large format Store of the Year, sponsored by Britvic
Winner: Mace McCaughan’s Armoy
Finalists:
Mace Dolan’s Gortin Road, Omagh (silver)
Mace Nugent’s Mount Alverno (bronze)
MACE small format Store of the Year, sponsored by Nutricia
Winner: Mace McCann’s Greenisland
Finalists:
Mace Gracey’s Gasworks, Belfast (silver)
Mace McCloskey’s Derrychrier bronze)
Newcomer of the Year, sponsored by Pilgrim
Winner: Centra McCloskey’s Frosses Road, Cloughmills
Finalist: Centra Lusty’s Townparks, Larne
SuperValu Excellence in Social Media, sponsored by Dairy Consumer Foods
Winner: SuperValu Wilson’s Garvaghy Road, Portadown
Centra Excellence in Social Media, sponsored by PepsiCo
Winner: Centra Lusty’s Larne
Mace Excellence in Social Media, sponsored by Mars Confectionary
Winner: Mace Boyd’s Toome
Fundraising Store of the Year for Action Cancer
Winner: SuperValu Woods’ Fruitfield, Richhill
Winner: Centra Cuttle’s Deansbridge, Armagh
MACE Fundraising Store of the Year for NI Chest Heart and Stroke
Winner: Mace Corry’s Sion Mills
LRQA Winners:
SuperValu Daly’s Aughnacloy
Centra Kavanagh Waterloo Place
Continuous improvement:
SuperValu Moran’s Ballykelly
Centra Boal & Martin’s Holywood