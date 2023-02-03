Ballycastle’s Naturally North Coast & Glens Market was crowned with a national award yet again at a ceremony in Birmingham last week.

The market has won the UK Best Small Speciality Market 2023 at the Great British Market Awards, hosted by the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA) at its annual conference.

These awards recognise the positive and essential contribution that local markets make to their local economy and communities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Naturally North Coast & Glens has been honoured twice before at the awards for the UK Best Community Market in 2018 and 2020 and is very proud of its latest achievement.

Richard Phelan and Eoin McConnell producers from Naturally North Coast & Glens Market with Shauna McFall. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

David Preston, Chief Executive of NABMA, gave a glowing summary of the market saying: “This award-winning social enterprise delivers a travelling artisan market throughout the year. It is a community market where the emphasis is on local support, good food and local produce, and handmade merchandise. The markets are a showcase of local food, culture, heritage and traditions with visionary and exciting management and partnerships.

"The markets provide the opportunity to start and grow a business as evidenced by many young people now trading. These successful events support communities and tourism and are footfall drivers for towns and settlements around the Causeway Coast and Glens region of Northern Ireland.

“Year on year this competition demonstrates the value and pride that towns and cities place in their local market and the innovation and diversity that applies in modern market management. Following the return from the pandemic it is clear that many local markets have a renewed trust, interest and a recognition of their importance within the day-to-day life of their communities."

Shauna Mc Fall, NNCG Manager attended the conference in Birmingham on January 27 to receive the award and says the entire market family should feel proud of this achievement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This award is testament to the talent and dedication of our traders, the commitment from our team and support from our volunteers, community, visitors, and stakeholders Traders are carefully selected, and the quality of the local food, art and craft showcased is fantastic. Many of the traders have also had their produce recognised individually with awards for outstanding quality.

"The market has proved to be a fantastic starting point for so many micro businesses and it’s encouraging to see so many talented, creative artisans emerging each year. To be able to give them a platform to help them develop their business is always an honour.

"Not only is the market a fantastic place to shop, it is a community hub that brings people together and creates a sense of community. Right now, bringing people together, and strengthening that sense of community is vitally important.”

Traders with Naturally North Coast & Glens are looking forward to the start of another busy trading season, beginning with their Easter Monday Market at the Ballycastle Seafront on Monday, April 10. After this, the market will be popping up in a range of locations including Limavady, Ballymoney, Benone, Ballycastle, Cushendun and beyond.