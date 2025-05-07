National Insurance hike spurs surge in off-the-books payments risk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The hike in employer National Insurance (NI) raises the possibility that businesses would make off-the-books cash payments to employees, according to a Stormont Department of Finance research.

Employers are now required to pay NI at a rate of 15% on salaries over £5,000, up from 13.8% on salaries over £9,100, as of April. Employing workers becomes more costly for firms as a result.

Academics at Ulster University warned this runs the danger of promoting the "informal economy" in their study, which involved consulting with industry associations.

National Insurance Hike

The university's Economic Policy Centre (EPC) research stated, "There is an increased risk that businesses could return to operating on a cash-in-hand basis only."

It further stated that it is "important to note this point was only expressed in a small minority of consultations".

Northern Ireland will be more affected than any other UK region by the increase in employers' NI, according to the EPC's main finding.

This is because employers with lower-paid employees are more affected proportionately by the NI rise, and Northern Ireland is a region with relatively low wages.

The survey discovered that while employers in Northern Ireland had anticipated an increase in the National Living Wage (adult minimum wage), the increase in NI had come as a surprise and was thus more challenging to handle.

Finance Minister John O'Dowd stated that the report "confirms Westminster’s decisions are negatively affecting our business community, voluntary sector, and public finances."

In the past, the government has justified the NI rise by claiming that it needed to gather more funds in order to solve the NHS backlog and maintain the stability of public finances.

