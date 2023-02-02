A national trade body is celebrating suppliers in Cookstown who go the extra mile to support the building materials industry.

The Builders Merchants Federation (BMF), together with Builders’ Merchants News (BMN), have joined forces to identify the Top 100 Supplier Influencers across the sector and shine a light on their success.

Two members of the team at Keystone Lintels, were nominated after meeting key criteria including involvement, presence, charity and community work as well as commitment to the industry.

Using social media, the BMF will highlight the work of each influencer ahead of a celebration Gala Dinner later this year.

Derrick McFarland, Managing Director at Keystone Group, has been nominated as one of the Top 100 Supplier Influencers by national trade body, BMF.

Derrick McFarland is managing director at Keystone Lintels and was named as one of the Top 100 Supplier Influencers. Derrick said: “To be nominated as a Top 100 Influencer in the industry is an honour, especially to be in such good company as the other nominees.

“Our industry is incredibly dynamic and fast-paced and it’s our merchant customers that keep it so interesting – so thank you BMF for this recognition.”

The second Influencer at Keystone Lintels is Commercial Director, Sean Og Coyle.

He added: “Thank you to the BMF and BMN for the nomination. It is an honour and a nice surprise to be listed among the giants of our industry.

Sean Og Coyle, Commercial Director at Keystone Lintels, has been nominated as one of the Top 100 Supplier Influencers by national trade body, BMF.

“It’s made even more special in that we have two people from our group nominated and to be here alongside Derrick McFarland.”

Keystone have offices in both Cookstown, and Swadlincote in Derbyshire.