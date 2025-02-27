Negotiation skills: an essential tool for women to achieve fair and equal pay

A survey by a leading negotiation expert has revealed that 83% of women from Northern Ireland who were surveyed aged between 45 – 54 and 100% of women aged 55 - 64 have not negotiated their salary in the last five years.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The results show that while significant strides having been made toward workplace equality, the gender pay gap remains a persistent challenge. Women, on average, still earn less than men for the same work, even when accounting for factors such as education, experience, and industry.

One of the primary reasons the gender pay gap persists is that women are less likely than men to negotiate their salaries. Research has consistently shown that men initiate salary negotiations more frequently, while women are more likely to accept initial offers without questioning them. This reluctance to negotiate can stem from multiple factors, including social conditioning, fear of being perceived as aggressive, or concern over potential backlash from employers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Negotiation expert Florence Rolland’s survey, which questioned 2000 women across the UK, confirmed this by revealing that in Northern Ireland, 100% of women aged 18 – 24 have not negotiated their pay because they didn’t want to be perceived as difficult.

Florence Rolland

One of the biggest reasons women do not negotiate at work—whether it’s for salary, promotions, or better opportunities—is a lack of confidence. Confidence plays a crucial role in self-advocacy, and the survey results show a stark lack of confidence to negotiate in women across the UK.

Women from the East Midlands are least likely to have the confidence to negotiate, with 76% of them responding to say they were not confident. 64% of women from Wales, 66% from Northern Ireland and 62% from Scotland don’t believe they have confidence to negotiate.

Unfortunately, failing to negotiate not only leads to immediate financial disparities but also compounds over time, affecting long-term earnings, retirement savings, and overall financial stability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Returning from maternity leave is a significant transition for working mothers. While adjusting to new personal and professional responsibilities, many women face an unexpected challenge—returning to work wanting to negotiate their salary but without having the confidence or skills to do so. Shockingly, the survey found that in Northern Ireland 81% of women aged between 35 – 44 would not be likely to negotiate their salary when returning to work from maternity leave. Interestingly, from those surveyed, 47% of mothers returning to work after maternity leave from London would be more likely to negotiate their salary compared to 75% from Northern Ireland and 64% from Scotland who would not.

While systemic changes are necessary to close this gap, one of the most immediate and impactful strategies women can adopt is strengthening their negotiation skills. Being able to effectively negotiate salary and benefits is a crucial tool that empowers women to advocate for their worth, challenge biases, and secure fair compensation. In the survey, 94% of UK women say that they would feel much more confident about negotiating if they took part in formal negotiation training.

Florence said: “By improving negotiation skills, women can take control of their financial futures. Negotiation is not just about asking for a higher salary—it is about communicating one’s value effectively, setting professional expectations, and ensuring that compensation reflects skills, experience, and contributions. Employers expect candidates to negotiate, and those who do are often rewarded with better pay and benefits.

“By embracing negotiation as a necessary skill, women can break barriers, challenge outdated norms, and ensure they receive the compensation they deserve. 94% of women would feel more confident about negotiating if they took part in training. Learning to negotiate is not just about individual gain—it is a step toward a more equitable workforce where talent and contributions are valued equally, regardless of gender.”

Florence will be hosting a free online womens workshop on how to beat the gender pay gap on April 30.