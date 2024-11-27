'Never be scared to try something new' says Ballymoney nail technician living with fibromyalgia
Donna Dempsey of DD’s Divine Nails started her business from her living room in July 2016 and she was recently named as a finalist in the Best Nail Technician category in the Local Women NI Awards.
The Finvoy woman said: "I always had a passion for nails and it started as a hobby in 2016. Then after a few weeks, friends of friends wanted their nails done so it was time to train and know exactly what I was doing.
"I fell in love with it and so the garden shed was transformed into a small salon which everyone just loved. One year on, I was able to get a new salon built for purpose and DDs Divine Nails really found its feet.”
Following a house move in 2021, Donna found that her existing customers moved with her – and her new location also brought new clients.
"Working on my own and having fibromyalgia has its trials but my clients keep me going and are so understanding if I have a really bad day and have to rearrange appointments – I am glad to say it rarely happens!” added Donna.
"My work and my clients are so important to me, they get me through the tough days. When I received the phone call from Local Women magazine to be told I had been picked as a finalist for Best Nail Technician 2024, I was over the moon and so shocked that such a small business had been picked. I felt as if I had won there and then.
"The event was a fantastic evening with the opportunity to meet so many others in a variety of businesses. 3,000 nominations covering all the categories had been made and it was the highest amount of nominations they had ever received.”
Although Donna didn’t win the category, she said she was humbled to have made the finals: “I didn’t win but the moment my name was read out I felt such a humble pride that all the hard work over the past eight years had come to that moment.”
Paying tribute to her clients, Donna said: “This was for my wonderful clients as much as for me, without them I wouldn't have my business. They are more than clients, they have become friends, I am there for them as they are there for me. It’s a safe space to talk, giggle and leave with fantastic nails with an extra special personal touch.
"I would say to anyone never be scared to try something new. I was 46 years old when I started and there has never been a day of regret.”
