A total of 14 new homes, including 12 semi-detached units and two detached houses, are to be built in the vicinity of 31 Madden Road and 31 Thornhill Crescent, Tandragee.

The planning application, which was approved at last Wednesday’s (September 3) Planning & Regulatory Services committee meeting of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council, was lodged by McCreanor Company Architects, Craigavon, on behalf of Selah Developments Ltd, Portrush.

ABC Planning officers stated in their report: “Planning permission is sought for 12 semi-detached and two detached dwellings, with 13 dwellings possessing an external single-storey appearance, and one dwelling possessing a one-and-a-half-storey external appearance. Eight detached single-storey garages are proposed.

“Each of the plots possesses a hard-surfaced driveway, with an internal roadway, footpaths, and soft landscaping to the proposed front and rear gardens, and respective boundaries.

The proposed dwellings are deemed acceptable by ABC planning officers, in terms of design. Credit: ABC planning portal

“Officers consider that the proposed development within this established residential area would respect its surrounding context, and be appropriate to the character and topography of the application site.

“The layout, scale, proportions, massing and appearance of the dwellings proposed are in keeping with the surrounding development and, overall, officers consider the policy requirements are therefore met.

“The application site is located within Tandragee settlement, and is zoned for housing within the extant area plan. The principle of development of this site for residential purposes is considered acceptable.

The new houses are to be built on a plot of land between Thornhill Crescent and Madden Heights in Tandragee. Credit: ABC planning portal

“Officers consider that the form and detailing of the proposed dwellings is respectful of the surrounding general character of dwellings, such that the proposed dwellings will not be detrimental to or represent an incongruous feature to the local visual resource.

“They are [also] of the opinion that the proposed dwellings would not have an unacceptable adverse impact on existing properties adjacent to the application site by way of overlooking, loss of light, overshadowing, noise or other disturbance.

“A new access, located along the site’s roadside boundary with Old Gilford Road, between the residential developments of Madden Heights and Thornhill Crescent, is proposed to be created in order to provide vehicular access to the site, and an internal footpath, which will link with the area’s existing footpath network.

“The proposed vehicular and pedestrian access includes the removal of roadside hedgerow in order to provide visibility splays.

“DfI Roads was consulted during the course of the subject planning application in relation to the access, parking and traffic generation. DfI Roads advise that they have no objection to the proposal, and have endorsed the site layout plan.”

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter