New appointment at Hinch Distillery

Local Irish Whiskey and Gin distillery, Hinch, has appointed Sacha Donnelly as its new Events Co-ordinator.

Sacha will join the 50-strong team at the business and is the first of several appointments to be announced.

Using her creativity Sacha will spearhead a new itinerary of activities that will further boost the profile of the distillery, while her digital aptitude will allow her to ramp up the distillery’s online presence via social media networks.

Sacha achieved a First Class Honours in Event Management from Ulster University and has experience in the retail and hospitality industries, with senior appointments and event management responsibilities.

Her appointment comes as Hinch Distillery secured funding from Tourism NI to complete the final stage of its tour experience.

That £500,000 Maturation Warehouse, which showcases the maturation process involved in making Irish whiskey, will add an additional element to the offering at the site. Hinch Distillery is planning to add even more members to its team this summer including chefs and front of house staff.

Hinch Distillery Director, Patrick Cross, said: “We are delighted to appoint Sacha to the role of Events Co-ordinator.