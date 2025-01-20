New branch of Domino's in Ballymena is pizza chain's 1,300th store in the UK

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Jan 2025, 16:43 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 18:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new branch of Domino’s, which has opened in Ballymena, has marked a business milestone for the pizza chain.

The store in Ballymena’s Herbison Square is the 1,300th branch of the pizza chain to open in the UK.

Mike Racz and his team have opened seven stores in just 70 days in Northern Ireland - Ballymena, Ballynahinch, Ballymoney, Newcastle, Kilkeel, Warrenpoint Road in Newry, and Coalisland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Racz said: “We are delighted to bring the nation's favourite pizza into further locations across Northern Ireland, including the opening of Domino’s 1300th store in the UK and our second store in Ballymena.

The new Ballymena store is Domino's 1,300th branch in the UK. Credit Domino'sThe new Ballymena store is Domino's 1,300th branch in the UK. Credit Domino's
The new Ballymena store is Domino's 1,300th branch in the UK. Credit Domino's

"To have numerous new stores open in Northern Ireland, allows us to deliver our delicious menu of handcrafted pizzas to even more loyal customers, as well as welcoming new team members into our Domino’s family.

"As a group, we are certainly passionate about enhancing the local areas we cover; providing not only delicious pizzas but also fantastic career opportunities.” 

Related topics:BallymenaNorthern IrelandNewryCoalisland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice