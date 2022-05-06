New campaign launched for Bushmills

The campaign is intended to generate business and promote Bushmills as a unique destination in its own right using multiple local websites and media outlets.

The campaign focuses on the myriad of vibrant local businesses from award winning eateries and accommodation to quality independent retailers, artisan crafters, traditional pubs and a wide range of unique experiences.

Experience Bushmills highlights the quality shopping experience on offer in the historic village from luxury boutiques stocked with products showcased at both London and Paris Fashion Week, stylish, high quality fashion brands to the charity shop where the odd designer bargain can be frequently found.

With everything from bespoke fine arts and crafts to antiques, artisan coffee shops, quality local grown produce and speciality gift shops - Bushmills is a truly special retail experience.

The campaign focuses on the village’s award winning restaurants and accommodation.

The stylish gourmet restaurants offering exemplary dishes to the local chippy will guarantee to have your taste buds purring.

Visitors are encouraged to make the very best of their Bushmills experience by checking into some of the award winning accommodation.

Perfect for a night or weekend away and an ideal base to explore a host of Causeway Coast attractions, the village is a warm and welcoming retreat with stunning luxury self catering properties and a renowned boutique hotel.

Bushmills also offers a wide range of unique experiences from the Dine Around tour in a vintage coach which transports diners around the award winning restaurants in the village for an exclusive 5-course gourmet tasting menu to the many arts and crafts workshops where you can work and learn alongside some of the extremely talented artisans.

There are a number of explore and taste experiences with exciting and engaging foodie tours and the heritage trail which explores the history and culture of the village.

A visit to Bushmills wouldn’t be the same without a tour of the world’s oldest working distillery and visitors can take a step back in time on the Giant’s Causeway and Bushmills Railway.

Bushmills is the gateway to the iconic Giant’s Causeway and many of Northern Ireland’s top tourist attractions including Games of Thrones filming locations yet it has so much more to offer.