A planning application has been submitted to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for six new apartments on land at North Road, Carrickfergus.

The application has been lodged by an agent on behalf of Hagan Homes Ltd, Templepatrick Road, Ballyclare.

The proposal is for six two-bedroom apartments on land between the rear of 90-92 North Road and Salia Avenue.

A design and access statement submitted with the application says: “The apartments have been designed to front Salia Avenue. The apartment block is designed to have the appearance of a row of terraced dwellings with six separate entrance doors.”

General view of North Road, Carrickfergus. Pic: Google

Car parking will be located to the rear of Salia Avenue and in front of the proposed apartments, the statement says.

“Substantial areas of maintained open space are proposed to the front and rear of the proposed apartment units. Private amenity space to the rear of the apartment building will be supplemented by the provision of patio areas to service the ground floor apartments, whilst the upper floor apartments will benefit from balconies.

“Grassed areas together with low hedging and low shrub planting are proposed to create a visually interesting and stimulating environment in which to live.”

General view of Salia Avenue. Image: Google

The statement continues: “The residential use proposed is entirely acceptable and compatible with surrounding land use which comprises two-storey semi- detached, terraced dwellings and apartments. It has been designed to have the appearance of a row of terraced dwellings and the finishes will not detract from the visual amenity, landscape quality, local distinctiveness or character of the locality.

“The proposal will enhance the character and appearance of the area, especially on its approach from Salia Avenue. The site will be accessed from Salia Avenue.

“The density of the proposal is entirely in keeping with the character of the surrounding area. The proposal, which includes a comprehensive landscaping scheme, will remove an overgrown and unkempt site and replace it with a built form that blends harmoniously into the streetscape.

“The proposal will regenerate this unkempt site with a quality residential development that is sympathetic with the character of the existing area.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter