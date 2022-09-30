New Causeway gin creating a 'Giant' storm

Giants Basalt Rock Gin was recently introduced into the drinks market by distillers James Richardson and Martha Garbe, both aged 25, in Bushmills.

The unique gin, in a distinctive black hexagonal shaped bottle – influenced by the Giant’s Causeway nearby - was launched on July 1 and hit the ground running after attracting a substantial amount of pre-orders online and a deal across the local market with Anzac Drinks in Ballycastle.

Garry Connelly, managing director of Anzac Drinks, is delighted with the new gin’s success: “When I first heard about Basalt Distillery and the plans for Giant’s Gin, I was immediately intrigued.”

James Richardson and Martha Garbe of Giants Basalt Rock Gin in Bushmills are experiencing a growth in business

“When I later saw the product, I knew it was a ‘must have’. On tasting it, well I was more than impressed by the quality and taste,” said Garry.

“Anzac Drinks isn’t much more than a stone’s throw from the world-renowned Giant’s Causeway, and we are very excited to be linked with the new and

upcoming distillery. Giant’s Basalt Rock Gin is sleek, it’s classy, it’s contemporary. The gin is a fabulous, local product and that’s what we are all about at Anzac Drinks; bringing consumers the best, unique products, locally sourced. We are very much looking forward to continuing and growing our relations with the guys at Basalt.”

Anzac Wines and Spirits is one of Northern Ireland’s leading drinks wholesalers, importers and distributors. A family run business, Anzac has been supplying the trade across Northern Ireland for almost 30 years. The business has grown extensively year-on-year with more plans in place to extend this growth further.

Giants Basalt Rock Gin uses locally inspired botanicals of Sea Buckthorn berries and Kombu Royal Seaweed to impart a savoury saltiness on the pallet giving a distinct taste of the Causeway Coast to the rest of Northern Ireland

It is currently the agent for various wines, beers and spirits sourced globally, as well as striving to be first in facilitating the requirements of all types of drinks outlets across the industry.