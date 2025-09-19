New digital network launched to support HR professionals and employers in Mid Ulster

The Mid Ulster Labour Market Partnership (LMP), has launched a new digital platform designed to support HR professionals and employers across the district.

The Mid Ulster HR Employer Forum, hosted via a private LinkedIn group, aims to create a collaborative space for local employers to share knowledge, support peers, and tackle regional workforce challenges together.

This innovative initiative is being piloted as part of the Mid Ulster LMP’s ongoing work to address labour market issues at a local level. Funded by the Department for Communities, LMPs create targeted employment action plans for council areas, allowing for collaboration at local and regional level to support people towards and into work.

The Forum provides a digital meeting point for employers to discuss recruitment challenges, share resources, recommend training providers, and exchange ideas and solutions — all within a safe, professional, and invitation-only space.

Pictured at the launch of the Mid Ulster HR Employer Forum is the Forum’s Steering Group. Top (l-r) are Rachel McIvor, PK Murphy; Sharon Logue, Uform; and Kerry Reynolds, Translink. Bottom (l-r) are Tracy McGibney, Tailored Image; Roisin McCabe, Specdrum; Danielle Donnelly, Tyrone Fabrication; and Linda Carson, Mid Ulster District Council. Credit: Contributed

Speaking at the launch, Councillor Christine McFlynn, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council’s Environment Committee, welcomed the new resource.

She said: “Mid Ulster is home to a thriving and diverse business community, and we recognise that the strength of our local economy depends on the people who power it. The Mid Ulster HR Employer Forum is a fantastic initiative that provides employers with a platform to connect, collaborate, and address shared workforce challenges.

“As a Council, we are proud to support innovative solutions like this that strengthen our labour market and help local businesses to grow, adapt, and succeed.”

The Forum is designed to be flexible and accessible for employers of all sizes and sectors — whether you're a dedicated HR professional or a business owner managing your own people strategy.

Pictured at the launch of the Mid Ulster HR Employer Forum are, (l-r) Julie McKeown, Vice Chair of Mid Ulster LMP Board (Henry Brothers); Una McSorley, Marcomm Training; Roisin Sloan, Deputy Director of Labour Market Policy and Delivery; Councillor Christine McFlynn, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council’s Environment Committee; and Sharon Logue, Chair of the Mid Ulster HR Employer Forum (Uform). Credit: Contrbuted

Sharon Logue, Chair of the Mid Ulster HR Employer Forum Steering Group and HR Director, Uform, added: “The Mid Ulster HR Employer Forum is an exciting step forward in how we support and connect local employers. As someone who works in the private sector, I understand the real challenges businesses face around recruitment, retention, and skills development. This Forum creates a practical space for employers to come together, share what works, and learn from each other’s experiences.

“By encouraging open collaboration across the region, we can strengthen our workforce and create more resilient, future-ready businesses. I’m proud to support this initiative and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have across Mid Ulster.”

Key features of the Mid Ulster HR Forum include:

A secure, private LinkedIn group (not visible to search engines)

Invitation-only membership, managed to ensure quality and professionalism

Opportunities to share HR templates, resources, and advice

A space to raise questions, share successes, and learn from others

A regional focus on local workforce issues and practical, real-world solutions

Businesses do not need to be regular LinkedIn users to participate. Setting up an account is quick and simple, and it can be used exclusively for accessing the Forum.

To join, visit: www.midulstercouncil.org/hremployerforum where you must download, and sign the Code of Conduct for the Forum. Then simply return your signed form to [email protected].

