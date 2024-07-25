New farm shop and cafe outside Dunadry expected to see the creation of 20 jobs
Planning officer Ashleigh Wilson told the committee the proposal is for a 34-seater cafe and an extension to existing buildings which are located on a farm outside Dunadry.
She said the proposal has received one letter of support and it is “acceptable in policy”.
However, the officer suggested it would “harm the vitality of nearby retailing centres” and therefore the recommendation was to refuse the application.
A report to the committee said: “The proposed sales area will focus primarily upon products which are produced on the farm and prepared for sale, namely beef, lamb, poultry and free-range eggs. Other complementary produce, such as local home-baked breads and cakes from an in-house bakery will also be stocked.
“The café provision is intended to enhance the retail offer where customers can experience and enjoy some of the locally-produced food within a relaxed and pleasant rural environment.”
Applicant Cathy Gibson told the committee the proposal would be “unmatched” throughout the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough.
“The aim is to provide a high quality product.
"This project will create a meaningful income stream,” she added.
She also indicated it would lead to the creation of 20 jobs.
“As an employer, I hope that local elected representatives will support this important rural initiative.”
Planning agent David Donaldson said: “The proposal is centred on the older farm buildings. This cannot be equated to a local convenience store. It will sell a limited range of products.
“Nowhere does policy suggest that farm shops have to be small in scale.
“This is an established farm business. It allows reuse of existing buildings.”
Barry Diamond, Antrim and Newtownabbey Council’s head of planning, said: “The applicant has been made aware of planners’ concerns in relation to the scale of the project. It would compete with Templepatrick at that scale.
“There is no policy support for a cafe venture in the countryside. There is, if it is tied up with another business, such as an agri-food project.”
He went on to say that cafes are not normally found in the countryside “on their own”.
“The main issue is the scale of the operation,” added Mr Diamond.
Committee chair Ballyclare DUP Councillor Jeannie Archibald-Brown said: “I believe this is acceptable because it is unique.
"It is something that would be very much welcome in the countryside and so the committee should approve the original plans.”
Councillor Archibald-Brown’s proposal was seconded by party colleague Threemilewater Councillor Sam Flanagan who agreed the proposal is “acceptable”.
In a vote, seven councillors were in favour with three against and one abstention.
