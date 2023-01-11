This development follows several weeks of engagement between the Department for Infrastructure and Rathlin Island Ferry Limited in relation to matters arising from the contract between them, including the financial position of the ferry company.
The Department received notification today from the company that it is to cease trading with immediate effect.
Recognising the importance of the ferry service for the local community, the Department has been taking forward work on potential contingency arrangements with the expectation that these could be implemented urgently.
Weather permitting, the new operator will commence services from Friday, January 13 with a passenger only vessel running five return sailings a day. Once all the relevant approvals are in place with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), the full scheduled timetable of sailings will commence including the Department’s vehicle carrying vessel, the Spirit of Rathlin.
Charles Stewart, from Dunaverty Limited who also owns and operates Kintra Tours, commented: “I am delighted to have been awarded the contract to operate the ferry service between Rathlin Island and Ballycastle and look forward to working with the Department, the existing workforce and the local community to continue to develop and grow this lifeline service.”
The Department has an oversight and co-ordinating role in relation to the Rathlin Island Policy, which is a NI Executive policy to ensure continued and sustainable growth of Rathlin, Northern Ireland’s only off-shore inhabited island.