New general manager of Coca-Cola bottling plant welcomes Secretary of State to Lisburn site

Coca-Cola HBC has appointed Simon Fitzpatrick as the new General Manager of its island of Ireland operations and he recently welcomed Secretary of State Hilary Benn MP to the company’s Lisburn base.

During the Secretary of State’s visit, Mr Fitzpatrick highlighted Coca-Cola HBC’s commitment to fostering local talent, strengthening the capabilities and skills of its people to drive innovation and growth in the communities it serves.

Mr Fitzpatrick, who is from Waringstown, has worked for Coca-Cola HBC for over 20 years. Beginning his career as a Business Developer, he rose through the business until his most recent role as Head of International Key Accounts across all 29 Coca-Cola HBC markets.

Mr Fitzpatrick will also spearhead the beverage business’ sustainability priorities including the transition to NetZero by 2040 and the roll-out of the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS), which goes live in Northern Ireland in 2027.

Welcoming Secretary of State of Northern Ireland the Coca-Cola HBC production facility in Lisburn, Country Plant Manager, Kieran Given, Supply Chain Director, Joanna Sneddon and newly appointed General Manager, Simon Fitzpatrick. Pic credit: William Cherry/Presseye

Speaking as he welcomed the Secretary of State, Mr Fitzpatrick, said: “I am incredibly proud and honoured to take up the role of General Manager for Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland.

"I have spent almost all my career at Coca-Cola HBC and know first-hand what an incredible business it is.

“With over 850 employees across the Island of Ireland, Coca-Cola HBC plays a vital role in energising the local economy, and I was delighted to highlight this to the Secretary of State.

"Our commitment to the local Irish and Northern Irish markets is reflected in our sustained investment in our people, the communities we serve, and our strong portfolio of globally known, locally produced beverages.

“We are dedicated to supporting the advancement of local talent, enhancing the skills of our workforce, and supporting local businesses to drive opportunity and growth in the market.

"Our long-standing business on this island emphasises our commitment to supporting the development of a stronger local economy for our customers, people, and communities.”

Mr Fitzpatrick’s previous roles include Sales Director for the island of Ireland operations from 2020-2023, and Commercial Director for the Irish Football Association (IFA) from 2018-2019. He is currently the Vice President of the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association.