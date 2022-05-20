Loading...

New Home Bargains in Lurgan reveals opening date

An opening date for the new Home Bargains store in Lurgan has been announced.

By Carmel Robinson
Friday, 20th May 2022, 2:41 pm

The new store, at Millennium Way, will be opening on September 17 this year.

The firm has already advertised for a Team Leader with an undisclosed number of new jobs to be created at the site.

Disabled people will be well catered for also with electronic sliding doors and with no steps to allow ease of access for wheelchairs as well as pushing trolleys and prams.

Home Bargains in Lurgan to open in September this year.

There is parking for 147 vehicles – as well as 18 disabled bays.

MP Carla Lockhart said: “I am delighted to see the date announced and pleased to have helped along the way to help secure this investment into the local area!”

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart at the new Home Bargains store in Lurgan.

