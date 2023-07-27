An East Londonderry MLA has said the creation of a number of hotels across the north coast will ease the pressure on the local housing market and broaden the tourist offering.

Independent MLA Claire Sugden was speaking as the Giant’s Causeway was named Northern Ireland’s third most-visited tourist attraction, as several hotel projects progress and as planning for the British Open in Portrush in 2025 steps up.

“There has been a lack of hotels in this area for many years, but, after years of demand for this kind of accommodation is rising,” Ms Sugden said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The majority of tourists who come to this area are either families or big groups who stay in rented houses or apartments. Much has been spoken recently about the pressure this puts on local housing provision.

Hilton has announced plans to bring the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand to Northern Ireland, with an opening in Portrush, as part of a franchise agreement with Andras House. Credit MHP Group

“Others are day-trippers who may be visiting from centres such as Belfast, but who all too often return the same day.

“This is particularly true of places like the Giant’s Causeway. We should be doing everything possible to encourage the 422,000 tourists who visited it in 2022 to stay longer and explore more of the north coast.

“A good provision of hotels in this area will, alongside the high quality B&Bs we already have here, provide people with a greater opportunity to stay one, two or more nights, rather than the week minimum at most rented houses.

Advertisement

Advertisement