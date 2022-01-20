Set up by Carla Setchfield and her husband Mark, their dream was to set up an ice cream parlour.

The couple, who live near Lurgan, are incredibly excited about their Morelli’s adventure.

Carla said: “As a family we have always loved ice cream, my childhood memories where us all going by the car loads to Newcastle, Bettystown and other towns for some fish and chips by the sea followed by ice cream.

Mark and Carla Setchfield who have just opened their first Morelli's franchise in Edward St Lurgan.

“This usually ended with my late Grandfather arguing with anyone trying to pay and him stuffing money into someone pocket and walking off.”

Carla revealed: “I went to University in Coleraine and lived in Portstewart where Morellis was a regular favourite. My husband and I wanted to bring the delicious taste of Morelli’s to the people of Lurgan.”

Now opened in Edward Street, the couple have put a significant investment into the premises.

As well as working in the shop themselves, they already have employed three people.

Carla Setchfield and son Noah. Carla and her husband Mark have just opened their first Morelli's franchise in Edward St Lurgan.

Carla added: “We foresee seasonal staff during the warmer months and additional staff for longer opening hours once we are established within Lurgan town.

“We also have been in talks with Just Eat to start a delivery service so you can enjoy the taste of Morelli’s without leaving your pyjamas. This new development will also open more job opportunities.”

It’s been a tough year for many businesses but Carla and Mark are determined to succeed.

“My husband and I have been together for seven years and have always talked about opening our own shop. With changes in our circumstances due to Covid and the passing of my much loved Granda, we realised that life is to short to not follow your dreams.

“So we put our heads together, rolled up our sleeves and got to work. Our beautiful son Noah was born nine months ago and he truly gave us the determination we needed. We wanted to make him proud and give him the future we hoped for him.”

Although open almost two weeks, the couple have received great support.

“We have been truly touched by how warm a welcome we have received from our neighbours on Edward Street. We already feel so welcomed and are over joyed at the positivity and support we have received from the Lurgan people,” said Carla.

Mark said: “Customers can expect, a great atmosphere, superb customer service, lots of delicious flavours to choose from and great coffee.

“We are delighted to offer 20 flavors of ice cream including four dairy-free options. As our son suffers from dairy and soya allgery it was so important for us to be able to have a place where children, who are dairy or soya intolerant, could enjoy great tasting ice cream along with their friends and families. We also have waffles, slushies, milkshakes, sundaes, coffee and hot chocolate. We are in the process of arranging supplies of vintage sweets and traybakes which should be in store over the coming weeks.”

