New jobs as Jans Group seeks to double workforce

Located in an impressive 10,000 square metre facility in Caulside Drive, Jans Group is looking for a range of skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled personnel across their four new companies which includes its initial company, Jans Composites.

The newly founded companies are Etrux, a sustainable lightweight commercial vehicle business, Off Site Solutions Ltd, a company that constructs modular buildings for the leisure and residential market, Jans Lifestyle, which focuses on camper vans sales, rentals and outdoor kit, and Jans Finance, which was set up to assist customers who wish to purchase a product.

The range of positions across the Group include roles geared towards design, engineering, business development, quality, supply chain, as well as technicians, electricians, production operators and factory operatives.

Jans Group, based in Antrim, is seeking to double its workforce by June 2022 as part of the company’s £50 million growth plan

Jans Group, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ronan Hamill, said: “We have experienced exponential growth since our inception in 2019, and as such, we’ve a number of positions available and ready to fill.

“We want to put Antrim on the map and make the town a centre for innovation, creativity, opportunity and expansion. We know that people who live within our local community have the experience and skills to drive the future of our company and its our mission to provide an environment that is progressive, forward thinking and innovative in return.

“We also want to bolster our local economy here in Antrim by providing jobs and preventing any further ‘brain drain’ from the area. The Jans Group provides an array of benefits for our employees, including a highly competitive salary, strong career development opportunities and a healthy company pension. The work life balance is also important, and our working hours are Monday to Thursday, 7am to 4pm and Friday, 7am to 10:30am.

“The Group has had a number of people join us over the last few months and it’s testament to everyone in the organisation that those who have joined us, are loving their roles, the craic and banter as well as the overarching culture of the organisation.

Jans Group, Chief Executive Officer, Ronan Hamill

“We are very excited for the future of the Jans Group and all of its employees.”

For more information about the roles, visit the company’s websites: https://jansoffsitesolutions.com/careers/

https://janscomposites.com/careers/

https://jansgroup.co.uk/careers/