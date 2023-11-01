EUROSPAR Knocklynn Road has officially opened in Coleraine, with the 5,000+ sq. ft. supermarket creating 14 new jobs for the area.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan officially opens EUROSPAR Knocklynn Road, Coleraine’s first ever EUROSPAR, with the help of Store Manager Rea Turner (left) and the store’s Community Rep, Nicola McCloskey. Credit Ricky Parker Photography

The supermarket replaces the SPAR which sat on the same site for over 20 years and is the first EUROSPAR to be built in Coleraine.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, visited the store and was given a tour: “Henderson Retail has over 100 stores in communities across Northern Ireland, bringing some of the best of our local suppliers right to the doorsteps of our residents in the Borough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They also have a proven track record of investing in and nurturing the neighbourhoods within which they operate, and I am particularly impressed with the efforts they are making to keep the local NI Ambulance and A&E staff, who are regulars to the store, fuelled up.

“I was delighted to recently visit their new store and witness the passion they have for serving their local customers. I wish the team, that now stands at over 30 employees, every success with their new venture.”

Mark McCammond, Retail Director at Henderson Group added: “EUROSPAR Knocklynn Road represents a significant investment in the local community to provide an efficient one-stop-shop. The Post Office remains on site offering full services throughout the week, while we also welcome Higgins and Son’s Family Butchers, a family business from Castlerock.”

EUROSPAR Knocklynn Road’s new community rep, Nicola McCloskey, alongside the team, has been organising litter picks with Rainbows Nursery, creating colouring competitions with Damhead Primary School and further strengthening their partnership with Causeway Foodbank.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Store Manager, Rea Turner added: “Nicola has been a fantastic addition to our team this year, making sure we are helping our neighbours when and where they need it the most. Our shoppers have been incredibly generous with their donations in-store for the Causeway Foodbank, but Nicola elevated that by organising a raffle with our staff, which raised enough money to purchase products to provide an extra 143 meals for the Foodbank.