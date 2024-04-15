Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Planning for the £1m development was given the ‘greenlight’ by Mid Ulster District Council about a year ago and work is expected to take four to five months.

The drive-thru is part of the Ardpatrick Retail Park that includes Lidl and Home Bargain stores which are popular with local shoppers because of the free parking.

The new McDonald's plan includes the erection of the drive-thru restaurant, car parking, landscaping and associated site works.

Site of the new McDonald's drive-thru restaurant off Magherafelt's Castledawson Road. Credit: National World

McDonald's have 34 restaurants across Northern Ireland, including outlets in Cookstown and Dungannon.

The fast food chain will be located on the outskirts of Magherafelt, adjacent to Polepatrick Park and Cemetery, and could create up to 50 jobs.

Local businessman Brian Forbes, of Ardpatrick Retail Park, said McDonald's will bring more people into Magherafelt as well as creating new employment.

Site of the new McDonald's drive-thru restaurant at Castledawson Road, Magherafelt. Credit: National World

He said they had been working for four or five years to get a food chain like McDonald's to Magherafelt and were delighted to “get this one over the line.”

"I think it will be good for the town and it should be open by the end of the summer or early in September," he said.

He said the Antrim-based company Macron Fit Out had been awarded the contract for the new drive-thru.

Mr Forbes said Ardpatrick Retail Park still had space for one more unit at the Castledawson Road site, and they would be working to fill this with another retailer as soon as possible.