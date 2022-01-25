New Menarys Coleraine store

The current store, trading in a first floor unit on Church Street, has been a popular choice for Coleraine shoppers since April 1989.

Menarys will take over the former Dunnes Stores unit at 27 Queen Street, Coleraine.

The former Dunnes property will undergo an extensive transformation as part of a significant investment by Ballymena based property development and investment company, Magell Limited.

The central location will be a bigger, brighter and more accessible store which will open onto the very popular and well used Mall Car Park, which has over 200 car park spaces.

Managing Director of the group, Stephen McCammon commented: “The relocation plans for Coleraine are very exciting for us as a local family run business, especially during the current pandemic when many businesses have struggled to keep the doors open.

“The new unit is 8000sq ft which is over twice of the size of the existing store. It will be full circle for our store manager who started her retail career in this building many years ago when it was Crazy Prices, and it is lovely to see her now return as Store Manager of a brand new store.

“We are confident that it will trade really well in a market in which we are already well established and where our team have an incredibly loyal following. This new location will allow us to expand our range and ultimately increase our customer base within Coleraine.

“This secures the future for our current team and will lead to the creation of a number of new jobs in the town.”

The new store will see the introduction of Cookshop and Home departments, which will be a welcome addition to the product offering in Coleraine. Customers will see big brands such as Stellar, Judge, Morphy Richards, Bedeck bedding and much more.