New Mid & East Antrim programme focuses on enterprising ideas for social businesses

‘Explore Social’ will take place both online and in established social enterprise venues across the borough. The programme will explore idea generation as well as the governance surrounding social enterprises. It will also provide advice on how to ‘tell your story’ when ‘defining your social impact’.

Each workshop will be facilitated by leading industry experts and will include guest speakers from established social enterprises and beneficiaries of social enterprises who will be sharing their journey.

Deputy Mayor, Cllr Beth Adger said: “Mid and East Antrim has a strong network of established Social Enterprises and many organisations in the borough operate with a social enterprise ethos but lack the know how to be formally classified as such. Mid and East Antrim’s Explore Social Programme is designed to support, encourage and nurture social enterprise ideas through a series of specialist activities and will help you in turning that idea into a reality.”

Pictured are David Gillespie, Ledcom; Jackie Reid, Access Employment Limited; Deputy Mayor Councillor Beth Adger MBE; Amira Graham, Edwards & Co.; Colin Jess, Social Enterprise NI (SENI) and Lorraine Black, Access Employment Limited.

The workshops will take place in September with the programme also providing specific legal structure support for individuals and organisations who are keen to explore the concept of social enterprises as a potential business model.