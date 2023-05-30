A new £2m waterpark has opened in a disused quarry on the outskirts of Moneymore - in time for the summer.

Splash Outdoor Waterpark is a sister company of the award winning Jungle Outdoor Adventure Centre.

With 18 years of experience in the outdoor adventure sector, The Jungle Group aims to strengthen its position as the leading provider of outdoor adventure and seasonal events in Northern Ireland.

Visitors to the facility at Maghadone Road will now enjoy a dedicated customer experience from start to finish at Splash.

State of the Art Lakeside Pavilion at the new Moneymore facility.

As well as the custom-built Wibit inflatable Aquapark, Splash encompasses activities such as Open Water Swimming, Stand Up Paddleboarding, Kayaking and Megaboarding along with a dedicated events space for private and corporate hire.

In addition, there is an inland beach area where the whole family can spend a day enjoying the crystal clear spring-fed lake.

The stunning state-of-the-art lakeside pavilion houses an indoor reception, sleek bathroom facilities, a contemporary eatery and spacious dining area, situated on the second floor.

Floor to ceiling windows and balcony enable unrestricted, panoramic views of the water and surrounding countryside.

Visit Derry, Splash, and Mid Ulster District Council representatives as well as newly elected councillors and local MP Francie Molloy at the new Moneymore facility.

Hot showers, wetsuit and buoyancy aid stores and funky individual changing cubicles have also been installed.

All health and safety, staff and training proceed and upheld to gold standard, as well as having the highest safety ranked Aquapark from the industry leading Wibit Sports GmbH.

Robert Carmichael, the local entrepreneur who owns both The Jungle and Splash, is committed to supporting the community and providing employment opportunities for the residents of Moneymore and the surrounding area.

"We are delighted to announce the completion of our facilities at Splash OutdoorWaterpark. Our aim is to provide an unforgettable experience for visitors, while also supporting the local community through job creation and economic growth after a difficult few years," he said.

View of Aquapark from Top Deck Eatery.

He said the project aims to create up to 40 part-time jobs in the locality during peak season.

"Our aim is to attract more people to the Mid Ulster district, to enjoy everything it has to offer and help establish the area as a thriving hub of adventure in the beating heart of Northern Ireland.”

In addition to offering exciting outdoor adventure activities, Splash is now focused on providing mindfulness and wellbeing events. One of the most popular is the Wim Hof Method (breathing and meditation techniques) andCold Water Exposure Therapy. These practices have been found to improve mental and physical health; such as boosting the immune system, increasing energy levels, whilst reducing stress and anxiety.

Splash Operations Manager Michael Holgate said: “With our new focus, we hope to provide an even more enriching experience for visitors and make a positive impact on the neighbouring community. This also builds on our ongoing partnerships with local mental health charities such as The Hub in Cookstown and Aware NI."

Pictured are Mid Ulster District Council representatives, Loughinsholin tourism cluster members and Splash representatives.

The new facilities and programs are now open to the public with the aquapark suitable for ages 6+. At Splash, visitors can expect a comfortable and enhanced experience to enjoy with family and friends in a safe, picturesque environment.