New Newtownabbey Poundland creates 25 jobs

The new store opened at Longwood Retail Park on Saturday (December 11), bringing shoppers a wide choice of items and complementing Poundland’s existing Abbey Centre store.

Poundland brings the extensive ranges it’s always been famous for - groceries such as cereals, soups, tinned meat and fish, pasta and rice, toiletries such as hand wash and soap, home products such as disinfectant, surface cleaner, toilet roll and kitchen roll, and pet food.

At over 8,500 square feet, the new store offers the full range of Poundland’s PEP and CO family fashion and homewares.

Jonathan Sivier, Manager, Glenn Hawthorne, Assistant Manager, Olivia McLaughlin, Sarah Jane Hawthorne, Sarah Boal and Liam Igoe, Area Manager.

PEP and CO has become a top 20 clothing retailer by volume in the UK just six years after the brand was born and the new Newtownabbey store brings the widest range of clothing for the whole family, including womenswear, menswear and children’s clothing.

The new Newtownabbey store also has the latest PEP and CO Home range, including throws, cushions, photo frames and decorative pieces from its autumn-winter 2021 collections.

Poundland’s Country Manager, Olivia McLoughlin, said: “We are delighted to open another Poundland store in Newtownabbey and we can’t wait to join our neighbours in the Retail Park as we do even more to support the town and the local economy.

“Customers will love the new and extended ranges all under the one roof in our huge new store

with the value only Poundland can offer.

“Our new Newtownabbey store will provide a fantastic range of items so customers can get more

of what they need and our investment in the design and layout will give them the best possible

shopping experience.”

The new store also joins the growing number of Poundland stores – now standing at more than 200 across the UK – to offer chilled and frozen food as part of the discount retailer’s project, Diamond Ice.

The chiller and freezer cabinets stock a wide range of meals and snacks including ready-meals, pizzas, pies, frozen desserts and ice-cream.