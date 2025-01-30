New Pastures Open for Black Sheep Coffee in Belfast

KEEPING AHEAD OF THE HERD…Final preparations are well underway at the iconic Pearl Assurance building Donegall Square East in central Belfast ahead of the launch of Black Sheep Coffee’s first store in Ireland. The 99-seater site will officially open at 6.30am on Tues 4th February and is set to introduce a new experience for coffee lovers in the city by serving the first speciality-grade Robusta beans on the market. A number of special opening day offers and incentives including £1 coffees will be available. Pictured are (left to right) Travis Sloan (Head Barista), Arthur Schumann (Belfast Store Manager) and Anthony Morrissey (Media and Marketing Director, Bannon and Bannon Property Holdings).

BLACK SHEEP COFFEE has chosen the iconic Pearl Assurance building Donegall Square East in central Belfast as the location for the launch of its first store in Ireland. The 99-seater site will officially open at 6.30am on Tues 4th February and is set to introduce a new experience for coffee lovers in the city by serving the first speciality-grade Robusta beans on the market. A number of special opening day offers and incentives including £1 coffees (Cappuccino, Americano, Flat White and Latte) will be available.

The new Belfast store will create approximately 14 full and part time jobs initially and represents an investment in the region of £1m by Bannon and Bannon Property Holdings in the future development of the brand throughout the island of Ireland.

Black Sheep Coffee has over 100 stores across the world including the UK, US and Dubai, and first opened in London in 2013. It is known for its high-quality specialty Robusta blend coffee, Norwegian waffles, and innovative drinks like functional lattes and matcha blends. Alongside its coffee offerings, the brand serves organic teas, hot chocolate, and seasonal menu innovations. With a strong focus on convenience, customers can order ahead via the Black Sheep Coffee app and earn rewards as they spend.

The coffee shop group also achieved another world first with the launch of their Lion’s Mane Latte, which is made up of Lion’s Mane, ashwagandha, rhodiola rosea extract & B12

The Belfast site franchise will be operated by Black Sheep Coffee-Ireland, part of Bannon and Bannon Property Holdings, which is behind some of the most successful hospitality venues in Northern Ireland including Common Market and 3Sheets in Belfast.

Renowned for unapologetically bold flavours and an unrivalled commitment to quality, Black Sheep Coffee is seen as an innovator in the industry. Sourcing the first specialty-grade 100% Robusta coffee, the company went against the market trends and became the ‘Black Sheep’ of the coffee world, continuing that ethos throughout the brand. With a commitment to sustainability and ethically sourced beans, every cup of Black Sheep Coffee is regarded as a ‘statement against the ordinary’.

“We are delighted to be able to bring the unique Black Sheep Coffee experience to Belfast as part of a broader expansion strategy across Ireland over the coming years,” said Anthony Morrissey, Media and Marketing Director, Bannon and Bannon.

“We have watched the rapid development of Black Sheep Coffee throughout the UK in recent years and are proud to be leading its evolution in Ireland.

“This is just the start of a planned expansion programme North and South and already we are in advanced discussions with another prime location in Belfast which we will hopefully being in position to open summer 2025,” added Anthony.

“As a group we are committed to the local hospitality and entertainment sector and are confident the addition of the Black Sheep Coffee brand will play a key role in our future regional expansion plans.”

Black Sheep Coffee CEO’s Gabriel Shohet and Eirik Holth commented: "Expanding into Ireland has been a long time coming, and we couldn’t be more excited to kick things off in Belfast. Bringing Black Sheep Coffee to this iconic location marks the start of an exciting new chapter, and we can’t wait for Ireland to experience what we’re all about."