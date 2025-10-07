Plans to turn Knockmore Hill into an economic hub for the Lisburn area have moved closer with the construction of a new £10m industrial unit.

Belfast-based property development company, Killultagh has today (Tuesday, October 7) announced the completion of phase one of KH1 Business Park.

The 106,000 sq ft state-of-the-art facility marks one of the largest industrial builds in the area in recent years, and, according to the company, represents a major milestone in Northern Ireland’s industrial growth.

Delivered by contractors TSL Limited in an impressive timeframe of under 14 weeks, the facility will accommodate manufacturing and administrative operations, with the creation of more than 100 jobs for the area.

Announcing the completion of phase one of KH1 Business Park at Knockmore Hill, Lisburn, are .Sinead Boyd, director, Killultagh Group, and Alderman Amanda Grehan, Lord Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh Council. Photo: PressEye

Welcoming the progress, the Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Alderman Amanda Grehan, said: “Developments of this scale are rare, and its successful completion highlights both the demand for and potential of this area as a centre for business.”

“It is encouraging to see a focus on job creation, sustainability and long-term economic growth that will benefit Lisburn & Castlereagh council and beyond. I look forward to seeing the next stage of development take shape and continue to transform Knockmore Hill into an economic hub for the local area.”

Key features of the purpose-built development include 11m eaves height to production area, roof design to accommodate photovoltaic panels to south-facing roofs, optimised rooflight design to reduce dependence on artificial lighting, and a high-performance cladding system with excellent thermal properties to improve energy efficiency.

The business park has the potential to facilitate up to 400,000sq ft. of industrial accommodation, spanning across 31 acres of land. The completed site will support a diverse mix of uses including manufacturing, storage, and light industrial operations.

[L-R]: Sinead Boyd, director, Killultagh Group; Donal Rogan, director of regeneration and growth at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council; Nial Flynn of TSL Limited; Richard Steenson, head of property development at Killultagh, and Alderman Amanda Grehan, Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh Council. Photo: PressEye

Planning is being lodged for the next phase of development at KH1, comprising a 25,500 sq ft light industrial unit. It is designed with flexibility in mind - retainment as a single unit or sub-divided into three self-contained units of 8,500 sq ft making it attractive to front-facing trade occupiers.

Sinead Boyd, Killultagh group director, said: “We are delighted to have reached completion on the first phase of this development, representing a major investment in the local economy and helping to drive industrial growth.

“From the outset, our vision has been to create a modern, flexible industrial space that not only meets the needs of today’s occupiers but also supports sustainable growth for generations to come.”

Earlier this year, Killultagh strengthened its portfolio with the acquisition of Kilwee Business Park, 170,000 sq ft of multi-purpose units, alongside the ongoing development of 10 acres of mixed-use warehousing in Crossgar, Co. Down. These strategic investments, says the company, underline its commitment to delivering high-quality, flexible business space across the province.

Looking ahead, Killultagh’s joint venture company, Castlebawn, is set to lodge a planning application later this year for a 200,000 sq ft business park in Newtownards, furthering its pipeline of modern commercial developments and reinforcing its role as a key driver of regional business growth.