Construction has begun on a new £13 million housing development in Coleraine.

Hagan Homes announced on Monday, October 27, that construction had commenced on its new £13 million Colemans Green development on Burn Road.

The project will deliver 84 new homes and generate over 60 jobs during its three to four year construction period. The first homes are scheduled for completion by summer 2026.

Colemans Green will feature a range of apartments, semi-detached and detached homes, 16 of which will be social housing apartments in partnership with Woven Housing Association.

Jim Burke, Managing Director of Hagan Homes, said: “We are delighted to break ground on our Colemans Green development in Coleraine. This is a significant investment for Hagan Homes and underlines our long-term commitment to the North Coast region.

“This project will create over 60 construction jobs locally, providing an important boost to the local economy while delivering high-quality, energy-efficient homes that meet the needs of modern living.”