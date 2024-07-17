Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Retail brand Centra is set to open a brand new £3 million 3,400 sq ft store and petrol forecourt on Frosses Road, Cloughmills.

The opening of the store – the 108th in the Centra NI estate – comes as Musgrave Northern Ireland, which operates the SuperValu, Centra and MACE brands, announced a £16 million store investment programme across its network for 2024.

This includes the opening of new stores, refreshing existing stores as well as investment in the implementation of energy saving initiatives.

Centra Frosses Road, operated by experienced retailer Oran McCloskey, will officially open its doors later this month and is located outside Cloughmills on the A26, the main road between Coleraine and Ballymena.

From left: Andrew Hutchinson, Director Solo Petroleum; Oran McCloskey, Centra Frosses Road owner, Trevor Magill, Managing Director Musgrave NI. CREDIT BRIAN THOMPSON

Trevor Magill Managing Director for Musgrave in Northern Ireland said: “Centra Frosses Road is a fantastic addition to our store network and I wish Oran and his team all the very best.

"At Musgrave, we are ambitiously focused on growing our store network and continuing to innovate to provide our shoppers with what matters to them – not just excellent customer service and value for money but an extensive range of quality products with an emphasis on local alongside new technologies for a seamless shopping experience.

“We look forward to continuing to develop our SuperValu, Centra and Mace stores and ensuring we offer customers a world-class shopping experience.”

Already this year, Lusty’s Centra Townparks on the Glenarm Road in Larne recently opened its doors and is undergoing a refurbishment while the next few months will see store openings in Armagh, Portadown and Magherafelt.

Significant refreshes are planned for SuperValu stores in Dungiven, Derry~Londonderry, Lurgan and Newtownbutler, as well as Centra stores in Maguiresbridge, York Road Belfast, Antrim and Carrickfergus.

Revamps of SuperValu stores in Downpatrick, Fintona and Irvinestown, and Centra stores in Bushmills, Annaclone, Draperstown and Tobermore have already been completed providing more inspiration and ideas for shoppers with a focus on quality across fresh produce, meat, and food-to-go.

The investment in the store network is further supported by a £14 million investment in local produce with the launch of a new brand, Good Food Locally Sourced, announced earlier this year.