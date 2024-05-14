New £50m residential development at Ballymaconaghy Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new £50m residential development on the Ballymaconaghy Road in Castlereagh has been given the green light by our planning department. The planning application was submitted by Banbridge based Lotus Homes and the Benmore Group two of Northern Ireland’s leading development and investment companies.

As part of the development 141 brand new homes including 81 detached; 44 semi-detached; two bungalows; and 14 apartments will be built on lands north of Ballymaconaghy Road, close to the Four Winds area of the city. All houses will be EPC A Rated and will come equipped with in-line solar panels and wiring for electric vehicle charging points.

The housing proposal includes excellent private amenities, green open spaces, parking for cars and bicycles, a children’s play area as well as landscaping, and upgrades to local infrastructure including improvements to the Four Winds roundabout, a right-hand turning lane into the new development and a signalising pedestrian crossing point on the Ballymaconaghy Road.

As part of the project 60 full time construction jobs will be created during construction with an estimated £50 million being invested in the local economy.

Ballymaconaghy Road

The major development will provide accommodation for 141 families and will help regenerate the area transforming it into a thriving community, while meeting a real local housing need. 29 of the houses will be delivered as affordable homes and will provide choice and variety to people looking to move into the area.

Alderman Martin Gregg, chair of the council’s planning committee, said: “We are delighted to have granted the approval needed to transform this site into new homes in the heart of the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council area.

"These are exciting plans which the committee is delighted to support. There is high demand for high quality, affordable homes in this area and we are looking forward to the development meeting that growing need.