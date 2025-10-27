New scheme launched to address critical construction skill shortages in Antrim and Newtownabbey
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, said, “This innovative training academy offers a real opportunity for local people to gain the skills and confidence needed to enter the construction industry.
"With strong employer involvement and tailored support, we’re aiming to support a critical local industry to develop more people with the right skills whilst helping residents take the first step toward a rewarding and sustainable career.”
Running from Monday, November 17 to Friday 28, the two-week academy offers participants a unique opportunity to gain industry-recognised qualifications, hands-on experience, and direct access to employers within the construction and scaffolding sectors.
The programme combines practical skills development, safety training, and employability support to prepare participants for sustainable careers.
The Construction and Scaffolding Academy is open to residents of the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council area who are unemployed or underemployed (working 16 hours or less per week) and can fully commit to the two-week programme.
Funded by the Department for Communities, Labour Market Partnerships create targeted employment action plans for council areas, allowing for collaboration at local and regional level to support people towards and into work.
For those interested in applying, contact E. [email protected] or T. 028 9074 7676
Local scaffolding and construction businesses with vacancies or an interest in supporting the academy are encouraged to get involved by E. [email protected]