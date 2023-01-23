New state of the art barbers has opened in Portadown with a £50k investment and creating six new jobs.

Craft Barber Shop, opened by Roger Mulholland, aged 31, in Bridge Street, is more than a studio with a sleek, modern design but also has a contactless bathroom, hexagon LED Lighting and wireless phone charges for clients at every work station.

Roger Mulholland, owner of the new Craft Barber's Shop in Bridge St Portadown, Co Armagh.

Roger has been a hairdresser for around 15 years. He attended Drumcree College (now St. John the Baptist) and got a taste for hairdressing when, in year 11 at 14 years of age he did a weeks work experience at Francis Kelly Hair company in Portadown.

"I managed to land a job there as a junior that Christmas and eventually got a Saturday shift. At 16 I left school and attended Dungannon Tech where I completed two years of hairdressing Level 2 course.”

Roger explained: “As time went on my clientele naturally became more male dominant. The chat was easier and I had a keen eye for styling men’s hair. At 19 I was back at the tech in Dungannon for a year’s Barbering course.

Roger Mulholland, owner of the new Craft Barber's Shop in Bridge St Portadown, Co Armagh, with his daughter Matilda.

"I’ve attended many courses in my time since then and even hosted my own seminars in Belfast Met, Dungannon Tech and on stages at exhibitions throughout the UK and Ireland.”

Roger won British Barber Association People’s Choice Best Barber award and has several magazine features working with world renowned fashion houses and product companies.

"I’ve always dreamed of owning my own shop and can remember an assignment in year 12 English class where we had to tell the class what we’d be doing by 30. I told them I’d have my own shop, but I didn’t get here until 31.

"The shop is a place for men in the community to come in and have a half hour’s craic as well as get a good trim and leave feeling and looking better than they came in.”

Roger Mulholland who has just opened the new Craft Barber's Shop in Bridge Street Portadown, Co Armagh

There are six chairs in the shop with eventually another eight to come on the first storey upstairs. There are five barbers here now with the first apprentice beginning his course later in January taking it to six including Roger.

"I got the keys for the shop in September and got stuck in,” said Rogers who did most of the work himself under his Dad’s watchful eye and all while looking after his two daughters under the age of three and a full time job. “I’d like to thank my wife Katy for being my rock throughout.”

"All materials and tradesmen have been locally sourced - mostly my clients and I called in some favours,” he said smiling.

"Our free parking is out the back, with extensive further parking at Asda and Foundry street.

Roger Mulholland who has just opened the new Craft Barber's Shop in Bridge Street Portadown, Co Armagh. He has given regular demonstrations at various colleges in the UK and Ireland and featured in a number of magazines.

"All our bookings are online with automated payments and client reminders / notifications so they can use our diary and book whenever suits them best.

"Our main entrance is adjacent to the carpark and clients are welcomed to our warm waiting room where there’s an inset 55” TV/ media wall as well a selection of cold soft drinks and soon to come - coffee.

"We offer a high standard of male grooming and each staff member has a price list based on their experience therefore allowing us to offer something to anyone regardless of budget.

Always something to keep customers entertained at Roger Mulholland's new Craft Barber's Shop in Bridge Street Portadown, Co Armagh