A Newtownabbey artist has turned her passion for painting into a successful creative arts business.

Janine Dempster set up ‘Janine Dempster-Artist’ with support from the Go For It programme in association with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

This project is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth and Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) programme.

Ald Stephen Ross, Janine Dempster and Louise Parkes (business advisor with Mallusk Enterprise).

Janine worked within the interiors industry for over 30 years and when she retired in 2022 decided to follow her love of art and design and launch her very own creative arts business.

Her paintings feature a range of local landscapes and seascapes from across Northern Ireland, and with various pieces incorporating gold and silver leaf, each piece of artwork is truly unique.

She explained: “When I first had the idea for the business, it was like a light bulb going off. I just thought right, this is what I need to do; it just felt right at the time, and I haven’t looked back since.”

Janine’s dream of becoming an artist and selling her work became reality after taking part in the Go For It programme through Antrim and Newtownabbey Council.

The programme is free of charge, providing expert advice and support to develop a business plan and helping entrepreneurs turn their ideas into commercial businesses.

Janine added: “The Go For It programme was excellent and my business advisor was invaluable. I needed someone with a business background to lead me in the right direction and help with how I can potentially access funding, developing my webpage and how to expand my business in the future.

“My business plan gave me guidelines on parts of the business I never really thought about. It helped me look at the business structure, while providing details on things such as costings, marketing and sales.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross, said: “It is fantastic to see another brilliant entrepreneur like Janine taking her passion and natural talent for painting and turning it into a successful business.

“Entrepreneurs are a key element in our community and economy, and I would encourage anyone with a budding business idea to contact the Go For It team and access the support needed to launch a successful business.”

Louise Parkes, business advisor with Mallusk Enterprise, said: “Together we developed a business plan that provided Janine with the confidence to take her idea and set up her very own business. I am delighted that Janine now has a platform to showcase her amazing work and I’m excited to see what the future holds for Janine Dempster – Artist.”

If you have a business idea you would like to develop, or if you are thinking about starting a business, contact the Go For It Programme on 0800 027 0639 or visit www.goforitni.com

