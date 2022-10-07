Newtownabbey business scoops coveted award for exporting

The firm, a global designer and supplier of street furniture and solar products, exports to some of the world’s largest theme parks and government organisations.

Last night’s event at the Assembly Rooms in Scotland’s capital city recognised some of the best Scottish, Irish, and Northern Irish businesses.

More than 200 industry leaders and professionals attended the black-tie ceremony, hosted by radio presenter, Claire Kinnaird.

ESF Chief Executive Alan Lowry receives the ‘Northern Irish Exporter of the Year’ accolade at Causeway Ireland Scotland Business Exchange Awards.

In 2019 – with support from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council – ESF Chief Executive Alan Lowry travelled to the USA as part of a council-led trade mission, which saw the company secure an exclusive contract to provide its innovative solar benches to Gilbert, Arizona, the borough’s sister city.

This latest accolade comes hot on the heels of the company being crowned the 'Most Innovative Family Business' at the 2022 Business Eye Family Business Awards.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross said: “I want to congratulate ESF on its continued export success. The company’s collaboration with Gilbert Council highlights the value that Northern Ireland businesses can take from trade missions and from working with their local council.

“I am delighted that this local, family-run business is getting the recognition it deserves and I wish ESF every success in the future.”