The new programme is offering 40 of Northern Ireland’s most innovative and ambitious businesses the chance to secure financial support of up to £45,000.

Designed to help micro, small and medium local enterprises, the programme is targeted at companies yet to avail of Invest NI support and will provide successful applicants with funding to assist in job creation and selling outside Northern Ireland. The businesses will also be able to get advice on exporting.

Several businesses from across the borough attended the launch event, along with representatives from the Invest NI team including Rose-Mary Stalker, Chair of the Invest NI board, Alan McKeown, Executive Director of Transformation and Susan O’Kane, Regional Manager.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross said: “We’re all acutely aware of how difficult it has been for our businesses right across the region to survive the Covid-19 pandemic and then start to recover and rebuild, and this has been further compounded by the current cost of living crisis. It is testament to their resilience that they have managed to do so, but it also highlights the creativity, innovation and ambition that our business have to grow.

“It’s for this reason that I am delighted that Invest NI has launched this new programme of support to help micro, small and medium sized enterprises in their pursuit of growth and job creation.

“I look forward to continuing the council’s partnership with Invest NI to encourage economic development, attract investment, and create jobs within our local economy.”

Alan McKeown, Executive Director, Transformation added: “We’re exploring new ways to provide best-fit support to businesses. Ambition to Grow is a £1.8million regionally focussed support programme. It will focus on supporting ambitious, innovative SMEs that are in the earliest stages of their development.

“Each successful business will receive up to £45,000 in support towards the creation of a minimum of three jobs and business development activities.

“Applications are through a competitive process and I would encourage businesses to visit our dedication Ambition to Grow webpage for full details and an eligibility checker.”