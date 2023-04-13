Local firms were recognised at the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards held on Wednesday, April 5 in the Crowne Plaza Belfast.

The event, hosted by Sarah Travers, saw 12 awards being presented to companies from across the province.

There were gongs for local firms, with Hagan Homes (Ballyclare) winning the Community Award sponsored by STEP (Mid Ulster), InspecVision Ltd (Newtownabbey) picking up the Exporter of the Year accolade sponsored by InvestNI and The TransferTutor (Newtownabbey) being crowned Family Business of the Year sponsored by Aldermore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brendan Kearney, Regional Chair FSB Northern Ireland said: “Congratulations to all of our category winners today and indeed all those wonderful small businesses who were shortlisted for the finals.

Category winners at the FSB Northern Ireland Celebrating Small Business Awards 2023.

"With some difficult challenges over the last few years and the current cost of doing business climate, it is overwhelming to see how many of our members and local SMEs are still thriving showing great resilience, creativity and innovation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Thanks to our sponsors who have shown great support for the event today and we wish all of our winners the best of luck in the UK finals in May where they will represent Northern Ireland with pride.”

The FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards celebrate the best small businesses from the length and breadth of the country, offering national recognition for those who have made the biggest impression over the last 12 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement