Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council will highlight concerns over the economic impact of waste water infrastructure constraints and impact on health of residents to central government in response to a presentation by NI Water during a meeting at Mossley Mill, on Monday evening.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at the meeting, Macedon Ulster Unionist Councillor Robert Foster said he fears a “moratorium” on the development of housing and businesses in the ‘metropolitan’ Newtownabbey area.

Cllr Foster asked NI Water officials: “Is Newtownabbey closed for any further development until we get funding deemed necessary?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was advised by Roy Mooney, pre-development manager, Customer and Operations Directorate, that although Whitehouse and Whiteabbey catchment is a “problem”, it is “by no means closed to development”.

Mossley Mill. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

“There are just some areas we are now having to say no. Unfortunately, there is no way around it,” Mr Mooney said.

Dr Stephen Blockwell, head of Investment, Management, Engineering and Sustainability Directorate, told councillors it is “essential not to further overload the system”.

He commented on funding challenges, which he said, have “impacted on essential infrastructure upgrade” and affected NI Water’s “ability to connect new homes”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The harsh reality is that it is not enough to fix longstanding issues,” he stated. He went on to say there is “very little funding” for waste water treatment improvement and without investment, maintenance costs will “rise further”.

Macedon Alliance Cllr Billy Webb MBE said: “I am extremely concerned about the economic impact on our borough. I am even more concerned about the health and well-being of our residents in the area surrounding Whitehouse pumping station.

“For years we have been complaining about sewage being pumped into Belfast Lough.” He highlighted the presence of cold water swimmers in Newtownabbey.

Pumping Station

“Whitehouse pumping station needs immediate investment. We are very concerned about the pollution and lack of facility for future development within our borough,” Cllr Webb added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eighty-five out of 1,027waste water treatment works have now “reached capacity impacting council areas”, NI Water said. In Antrim and Newtownabbey, there are 86 waste water storm overflows, of which 64 per cent are “unsatisfactory”.

NI Water also says: “The waste water system is contributing to poor quality of watercourses and requires several billion to fix. The system can’t cope during heavy rainfall, so spills to the environment. Forty per cent of all storm overflows are already failing the standard with 1,200 still to be assessed.”

NI Water has stated without change to the waste water system, Northern Ireland faces “higher levels” of pollution, “severe constraints” on house building and slowing business development.

Some areas of Antrim, Ballyclare, Crumlin, Glengormley, Mallusk, Newtownabbey, Parkgate, Randalstown and Templepatrick are affected by network constraints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Webb proposed the council notes the presentation and “expresses its concern in relation to the economic and health impacts on residents and takes necessary action to highlight concerns to central government”. The proposal was seconded by Cllr Foster.

In a statement issued after the meeting, Cllr Foster said: “Following a recent planning committee meeting, it has become clear that critical infrastructure limitations are now significantly impacting development potential in metropolitan Newtownabbey.

“During the meeting, NI Water mandated a straight refusal for the reinstatement of two terraced houses in Carnmoney – formerly used as shops - despite the presence of foul and storm waste water connections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At my request, NI Water was invited to address the council to explain the constraints on current and future development. Their presentation delivered a stark and deeply concerning assessment of the region’s waste water infrastructure capacity.

“In essence, NI Water indicated that without a major investment in the Whitehouse Waste Water Treatment Works — estimated at £100 million – most, if not all, future development across metropolitan Newtownabbey faces an effective moratorium.

“This critical upgrade has reportedly been shelved due to funding constraints, leaving our region unable to support new housing, commercial expansion, or regeneration projects, placing local economic growth and community development in jeopardy.

“This situation is not unique to Newtownabbey. Across Northern Ireland, outdated and under-capacity waste water infrastructure is creating a significant bottleneck to sustainable development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If Northern Ireland is to continue to grow economically, attract investment, and meet housing and environmental targets, urgent and sustained investment in waste water infrastructure is essential.

“We call upon the Department for Infrastructure, NI Water, and the Northern Ireland Executive to work together to prioritise and deliver the infrastructure upgrades necessary to unlock the full potential of our towns and cities.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter