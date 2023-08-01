Visitors are now able to delve into the fascinating world of gin production, learn about the botanicals behind the brand and sample award-winning gin at Belfast Artisan Distillery in Mallusk.

The company, located in Mallusk Enterprise Park, was granted its Producers’ License at Laganside Court last month, enabling them to welcome visitors for tours of and product sales at their distillery in Newtownabbey.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper was invited on a tour of the distillery and tasting lounge and heard about the company’s ambitious plans to offer immersive experiences for local residents, tourists and corporate clients alike.

Cllr Cooper said: “Belfast Artisan Gin is an exciting addition to the borough. Their commitment to crafting high-quality, artisanal gin showcases the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit we value in our communities.

Ian Perry (distiller at Belfast Artisan Gin), Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper and Jo Davison (Director of Belfast Artisan Gin).

“The distillery doesn’t just produce award-winning gin, but offers a unique and exciting experience that will attract local residents and visitors alike, further enhancing our borough’s tourism sector.

“I look forward to seeing the distillery flourish and extend our borough’s reputation as a destination for unique tourist experiences.”

Famed for its London Dry Gin with a ‘Belfast Twist’, Belfast Artisan Distillery Gin already holds four awards - Best Irish Newcomer, two Silver Gin Master Awards and World Gin Awards Best Northern Irish London Dry.

Jo Davison, Director of Belfast Artisan Gin, explained: “We use three locally inspired botanicals when distilling our gin to give it that 'Belfast Twist' - Rowanberries (which you will find growing across Northern Ireland) give our gin a sweet heat, pink heather (which you will find growing on the Cave Hill) gives our gin a light floral top note and flaxseed (our nod to the linen industry) gives our gin its smoothness. We are incredibly proud of it.”

A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “Belfast Artisan Distillery also offers a ‘Gin School’ visitor experience in Belfast City Centre as part of the NI Spirits Trail.