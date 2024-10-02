Newtownabbey estate agency Forsythe Residential celebrates three years in business
Forsythe Residential opened at 626 Shore Road in Whiteabbey Village in October 2021, followed by a second branch on the Antrim Road in March 2023.
The agency is run by Angela and Owen Forsythe, with Angela’s sisters Fiona Brown, Erin McMenamy, and Caoimhe McMenamy also part of the team.
With a background in financial services, Angela previously worked as a mortgage advisor for Halifax. However, her underlying passion for the property world led to her earning a Certificate in Mortgage Advice and Practice, followed by an National Association of Estate Agents qualification in 2006.
She later became self-employed, opening franchises of mortgage and financial planning companies and earning a spot as a finalist in the 2019 Women in Business awards for Best Small Business.
Angela founded Forsythe Residential shortly after celebrating her 40th birthday and just before the birth of her youngest child, Evan.
Owen, a member of Whiteabbey Village Business Association, looks after Business Development for Forsythe Group, as well as valuing property for clients.
As energy efficiency remains a key issue in the property market, with all for-sale properties needing a valid Energy Performance Certificate, Owen also pursued a qualification to become a domestic EPC assessor.
After laying the groundwork in Whiteabbey Village, Forsythe Residential expanded to its second office when Angela and Owen spotted a connection between clients in Jordanstown and the Antrim Road areas - recognising that many people sell a bigger house in one area, and want to downsize in the other.
Aiming to provide a modern twist on the traditional estate agency, offering clients a choice of board colour as well as fee transparency, the business has also forged close relationships with the surrounding community in the three years since its opening.
Forsythe Residential has worked with and sponsored a variety of football teams including Derriaghy CCFC, St Bernard’s Primary School Boys and Girls, St Malachy's Old Boys Youth FC 2018s, Greenisland FC 2015s, and Crusaders FC 2016 Jets.
A strong supporter of the charity sector, the business has also hosted fundraisers for NI Children’s Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support.
