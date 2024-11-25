Mallusk-headquartered Brett Martin has recently completed new projects with English Premier League clubs, Arsenal and Everton.

The plastics manufacturer provided high-performance, transparent polycarbonate roofing for refurbishments at Arsenal’s stadium in London as well as for the new Everton ground at Bramley Moore Dock in Liverpool.

The Newtownabbey company manufactured and installed replacement roofing for the Emirates Stadium, which has been the home of Arsenal since 2006.

The Emirates, a £390 million, 60,000-seat ground for which Brett Martin provided the roofing when it was originally built, was recently renovated.

As part of the refurbishment, the crucial light-emitting roofing was replaced.

A total of 7,827 square meters of Brett Martin’s Marlon CS and Marlon FSX polycarbonate sheets were installed to refurbish the entire roof of the stadium.

The Everton project saw Brett Martin provide the high-performance, transparent polycarbonate for the new £555 million stadium that is seen as key to the regeneration of that part of Merseyside.

Covering over 6,000 sq m of the stadium roof, the specialist polycarbonate material transmits sunlight through to the pitch, helping to ensure a high-quality surface.

With the roof now complete, works on Everton’s stadium as a whole are due to be finished soon, with the club due to move to the stadium next season.

Paul Martin, from Brett Martin said: “Our team delivers projects that have a huge impact on the world around us, whether in sport, business, healthcare, education or agriculture.

"It’s hard to overstate the importance of the material we supply for the success of top football clubs and it’s great recognition for our team that Brett Martin continues to be selected as the provider of stadia roofing.”