Newtownabbey: Shore Road Retail Park sold for £5.4m

Published 12th May 2025, 11:41 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 11:42 BST
A prominent retail park in Newtownabbey has been sold to a private investor for £5.4million

The sale of Shore Road Retail Park was announced today (Monday, May 12) by commercial property agent CBRE NI.

The retail park, adjacent to Junction 2 of the M2 motorway, comprises three fully let units occupied by tenants including Pure Gym, Dunelm, and Dulux.

Commenting on the transaction, Gavin Elliott, senior director at CBRE NI, said: “We are pleased to have completed this high-profile sale on behalf of our client. Shore Road Retail Park is a prime example of a well-positioned, modern retail scheme anchored by strong covenants and delivering secure, long-term income.

Shore Road Retail Park. Photo: submittedplaceholder image
“While the investment market has been somewhat challenging in recent times, the strong performance of the retail warehouse sector in 2024 has carried into 2025.

“This transaction highlights the continued appetite for quality retail warehouse investments in strategic, accessible locations across Northern Ireland, and demonstrates the resilience and attractiveness of this asset class in the current market.”

Acting on behalf of a UK institutional investor, CBRE NI negotiated the transaction, advised by Savills.

Paul Wilson, director, retail at Savills, said: “We were pleased to have supported the purchaser in securing this strategically located asset. With a high-calibre tenant line-up and consistent footfall, the property presents a compelling opportunity for sustained rental growth and long-term value.

“Its position within a busy and accessible retail hub only strengthens its appeal as a resilient investment.”

The site forms part of a wider retail hub in Newtownabbey, with over 1 million sq ft of retail floorspace in the surrounding area, including Abbey Retail Park, Valley Retail Park, and Abbey Shopping Centre.

