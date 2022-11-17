Small businesses wanting to explore advanced technologies are being encouraged to sign up to the Digital Surge Programme, a project led by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The initiative is now at two thirds capacity, having already helped over 120 local businesses embark on their digital transformation journey.

Martin Naughton, chief executive of Galvia Digital and lead mentor on the programme said: “We have helped businesses discover how technologies such as Blockchain, the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality and Cobotics/Robotics can be used to address business challenges around growing and scaling.”

By taking part in Digital Surge, companies from a range of sectors can gain a deep knowledge of these technologies and learn how to integrate them into their business in a cost-effective, practicable and accessible way.

Martin Naughton (Consortium Lead Mentor), Gillian Colan – O’Leary (Consortium Project Lead) and Jacqui Dixon BSc MBA (Chief Executive of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council).

The programme also appeals to those that are simply looking for baseline knowledge in these areas, with guidance on how one or more could be implemented into its businesses processes.

The initiative offers six days of fully funded mentoring support from advanced technology experts and practitioners, workshops and masterclasses on innovation and the advanced technologies and a strategic digital action plan and signposting to further support.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross said: “The programme has passed its halfway point and has been hugely successful, with over 120 companies from a range of sectors taking part.

“We’ve seen numerous examples of how the programme has been transformative for small businesses, demonstrating the role technology can play in improving productivity, increasing efficiency and accelerating growth.”

SeeMe Ltd availed of the project. The company’s chief executive Mary Blake said: “The programme gave me real confidence as a start up to explore new ways of incorporating digital technology into my business as it grows. It also helped me to understand advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Big data, explore which technologies could help me and which would be less beneficial, which would work now and what I might consider in the future.”

Digital Surge is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland, the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth and Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) Programme, as well as all 11 local councils acrpss Northern Ireland.