A planning application for a dog grooming business at Glenwell Park, Newtownabbey, was approved at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Monday.

The proposal is for change of use from a domestic garage at a detached property to a dog grooming studio.

Planning officer Ashleigh Wilson told the committee the proposal is “considered to represent a form of home working”.

She reported one letter of objection highlighted concerns over issues such as additional traffic and parking at Glenwell Park. Department for Infrastructure Roads has no objection.

A report to the committee said: “The applicant has confirmed that the proposal seeks to operate on a part-time basis, grooming an average of four dogs a day.

“Furthermore, to combat the issue around traffic, the applicant states that they intend to pick up and drop off the dogs at the client’s address or at an arranged meeting point.

“It is therefore considered that any traffic creation and parking would be limited and business would not have a detrimental impact on the established character of the area and the amenity of neighbours.

“It is therefore considered that any traffic generation will be away from the residential development and not attract any customers to the application site. The proposal is therefore considered acceptable on the basis that it fits within the definition of home working.

“The external works to the building are modest and the incorporation of a singular door and window to the front elevation do not appear particularly incongruous within this residential area.

“Although there is a potential for noise nuisance, the garage is to be fitted with insulation for sound and thermal properties, on all walls, floor and ceiling.”

The report also noted no dogs will stay overnight. During appointments, doors and windows are expected to remain closed.

The report added: “Given the small scale of the proposal and no significant impact on residential amenity, it is therefore considered the dog groomer’s is compatible with the surrounding land uses.”

Macedon Alliance Councillor Billy Webb proposed accepting the recommendation to approve the application, seconded by Antrim SDLP Cllr Roisin Lynch.

Planning permission was granted following a vote with nine members in favour and three against.