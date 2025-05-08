NI businesses advised to offer better support to employees with ADHD

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Waiting times for ADHD diagnosis in NI have reached up to eight years, leaving employees looking to employers for support

As awareness of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) rises with adult diagnosis rates increasing and waiting lists in Northern Ireland stretching as long as eight years according to Northern Ireland Assembly, employers are now recognising the need to better support neurodivergent staff.

This growing conversation is being driven by a combination of media attention, changing workplace expectations, and a broader understanding of neurodiversity.

Dylan Loughlin is principal consultant at Copacetic Business Solutions. He said, “ADHD can present unique difficulties for employees in various professional settings.

“Three common struggles often experienced by sufferers include difficulty with focus and organisation, time management issues, and distraction and impulsiveness.

“But when employers provide the necessary support and make reasonable adjustments, they’ll see that people with ADHD can also bring some massive benefits to a business too.”

Dylan suggests business owners focus on three things:

Setting clear expectations regarding work priorities, deadlines, and deliverables.

Offering training programs, workshops, and access to resources that improve organisational skills, time management, and self-regulation.

Offering flexible working arrangements, such as adjusted hours or the ability to work remotely

Dylan continued: “It’s time businesses started to recognise the valuable contributions employees with ADHD can bring.

“That’s things like creativity and innovative thinking, high energy levels and enthusiasm, and unrivalled multitasking capabilities and focus.”

“At Copacetic, we believe that everyone deserves an equal opportunity to succeed in the workplace and we can assist employers in creating the conditions which support all employees to do so.”

