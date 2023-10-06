NI construction industry stalwart Jim Henry receives lifetime recognition at CEF Awards
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jim received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his commitment to the pursuit of excellence, with judges determining that he exemplified outstanding leadership and influence across the construction sector.
The ceremony took place on Thursday in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast, and acknowledged the best of the industry in Northern Ireland and further afield.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Commenting on the prestigious accolade, Jim, now Chairman Emeritus at Henry Brothers, commented: “It is an honour and a true privilege to have received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the CEF.
“This recognition is an affirmation of the legacy we have built over the years, which wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my family and colleagues.
“Henry Brothers has moved from strength to strength and I have every confidence that the second generation will continue to build on our reputation of quality, sustainability, and innovation.”
Jim founded Henry Brothers in 1976 with a focus on small-scale construction projects in Northern Ireland before his leadership and drive resulted in the company delivering large-scale projects across the UK.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Today, Henry Brothers has offices in Magherafelt, Belfast, Nottingham, Manchester, and Scotland, employing more than 200 people and specialising in education, defence, blue light, accommodation, commercial, and healthcare sectors.
David Henry, managing director at Henry Brothers, added: “This award is a testament to the hard work that my father, Jim, has contributed to the business since he founded it nearly fifty years ago.”