NI construction industry stalwart Jim Henry receives lifetime recognition at CEF Awards

Jim Henry, founder of leading Magherafelt-based construction company Henry Brothers, has been recognised for his lifetime dedication and contribution to the industry at the Construction Employers Federation (CEF) Excellence Awards 2023.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 12:52 BST
Jim received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his commitment to the pursuit of excellence, with judges determining that he exemplified outstanding leadership and influence across the construction sector.

The ceremony took place on Thursday in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast, and acknowledged the best of the industry in Northern Ireland and further afield.

Commenting on the prestigious accolade, Jim, now Chairman Emeritus at Henry Brothers, commented: “It is an honour and a true privilege to have received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the CEF.

Sarah Travers_ Martin O'Kane, CEF President_ Jim Henry, Henry Brothers Founder_ George Clark, Channel 4. Credit: ContributedSarah Travers_ Martin O'Kane, CEF President_ Jim Henry, Henry Brothers Founder_ George Clark, Channel 4. Credit: Contributed
Sarah Travers_ Martin O'Kane, CEF President_ Jim Henry, Henry Brothers Founder_ George Clark, Channel 4. Credit: Contributed

“This recognition is an affirmation of the legacy we have built over the years, which wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my family and colleagues.

“Henry Brothers has moved from strength to strength and I have every confidence that the second generation will continue to build on our reputation of quality, sustainability, and innovation.”

Jim founded Henry Brothers in 1976 with a focus on small-scale construction projects in Northern Ireland before his leadership and drive resulted in the company delivering large-scale projects across the UK.

Jim Henry has been recognised for his lifetime dedication and contribution to the industry at the Construction Employers Federation (CEF) Excellence Awards 2023. Credit: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye LtdJim Henry has been recognised for his lifetime dedication and contribution to the industry at the Construction Employers Federation (CEF) Excellence Awards 2023. Credit: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye Ltd
Jim Henry has been recognised for his lifetime dedication and contribution to the industry at the Construction Employers Federation (CEF) Excellence Awards 2023. Credit: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye Ltd

Today, Henry Brothers has offices in Magherafelt, Belfast, Nottingham, Manchester, and Scotland, employing more than 200 people and specialising in education, defence, blue light, accommodation, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

David Henry, managing director at Henry Brothers, added: “This award is a testament to the hard work that my father, Jim, has contributed to the business since he founded it nearly fifty years ago.”

