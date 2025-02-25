NI Digital Employment Platform Goes Live For Ethnic Minorities

Oyedamola Bolajoko, Vice-Chair of MRANI Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray and Mairead Scott, MD of MCS Group

A new digital platform designed to empower and support ethnic minority professionals in their employment journey has launched in Northern Ireland. The launch event took place at MCS Group offices in Belfast and attendees included representatives from Queen’s University, Belfast City Council, Ulster University and Work West Enterprise Agency.

The Minorities Business Network NI (MBNNI) is a comprehensive online platform designed to empower migrants, both new and established, as they navigate their lives in a new country. It provides a vibrant forum for online connection and collaboration, alongside professional support tailored to the needs of migrant entrepreneurs andethnic minority job seekers.

The digital platform features include a comprehensive directory, a professional job board for employers who value diversity and inclusion with talented migrant professionals, a business and investor hub and a community forum to boost career growth and entrepreneurship.Once registered online, job seekers can connect with inclusive employers across a wide range of industries, including but not limited to, technology, business, finance, and thearts.Diane Davis, founder of the Minitories Recognition Awards NI, is the female entrepreneur behind MBNNI. Speaking about the platform launch, she said:

“MBNNI offers excellent resources for individuals to grow professionally and personally, and to reach their full career potential. The digital hub enables migrants to start theiremployment journey instantly, enhance their networking skills and lean on support from others living locally. MBNNI is a unique community that supports and uplifts individualsin their professional pathway. Far too often, the vital role of minority communities in driving economic growth andpositively contributing to employment rates in Northern Ireland is overlooked. Our mission is to celebrate diversity, promote inclusivity, and amplify the voices of those who enrich our society through their unique talents, culture, and hard work.”Diane is currently receiving support from the Go Social programme, funded by Belfast City Council.Attending the launch event, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray added:“I’m delighted to support this digital employment hub. I understand the challenges that migrants face, from finding housing and securing employment to navigating culturaldifferences and building a support network, the process of resettlement can be daunting. This platform can help to bridge that gap, providing essential resources, fostering a sense of community, and promoting opportunities for migrants to thrive. I strongly encourage local businesses and individuals passionate about diversity and inclusion toget involved.”

(Pictured L-R) Oyedamola Bolajoko, Vice-Chair of MRANI, Hiba Hussain, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, Rachel Okungbowa, Sanjay Ghosh, Director of MRANI

Oyedamola Bolajoko, Vice-Chair of MRANI, said:"MBNNI is dedicated to helping individuals access employment opportunities that align with their skills and aspirations. By offering essential resources and fostering asupportive community, we aim to improve employment rates and economic participation in Northern Ireland. The virtual hub provides a space for migrants to network,collaborate, engage, learn and achieve career success.”The platform is now live at mbnni.com. Individuals are invited to register to gain instantaccess to online resources, opportunities and support. Local employers interested in engaging with diverse talent can also learn more about exciting partnership opportunities via the website.